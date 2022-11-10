Lantz Financial LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its position in Apple by 90.1% during the first quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 2,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 24.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Apple by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 81,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.37.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

