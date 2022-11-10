Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lear were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lear by 51.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 33.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Lear by 6.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $924,582.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,729 shares of company stock worth $2,699,392. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $135.84 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

