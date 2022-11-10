Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.97

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.97 and traded as high as C$18.24. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$18.00, with a volume of 12,488 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.97.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$647.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.5899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

