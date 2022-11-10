LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.43.

LHC Group Stock Down 0.0 %

About LHC Group

LHCG stock opened at $167.31 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.