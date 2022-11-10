Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 508,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LILAK. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LILAK opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

