LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.35. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.