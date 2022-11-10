LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

