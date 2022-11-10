Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) versus EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Critical Review

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and EpicQuest Education Group International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $335.34 million 0.54 $34.72 million $0.84 7.99 EpicQuest Education Group International $5.34 million 2.01 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.6% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lincoln Educational Services and EpicQuest Education Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 4 0 3.00 EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus target price of $8.63, indicating a potential upside of 28.54%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 8.30% 23.30% 10.10% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising nursing, dental and medical assistant, claim examiner, medical administrative assistant, etc.; hospitality services programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology programs. The company operates 22 schools in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names. As of December 31, 2021, it had 13,059 students enrolled at 22 campuses. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

(Get Rating)

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.