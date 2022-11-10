Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. Sells 2,720 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $139.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

