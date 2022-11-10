Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 1.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 622,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

Novanta Trading Down 6.9 %

In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,010. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $135.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 1.26. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.95.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading

