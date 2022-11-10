Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,190 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in AXT by 35.1% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AXT by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 123,436 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AXT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
AXT Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About AXT
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXT (AXTI)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.