Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,190 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in AXT by 35.1% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AXT by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 123,436 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AXT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AXT during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of AXT to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

