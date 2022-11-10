Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,421,000 after buying an additional 1,019,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 328,529 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 89.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 395,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

