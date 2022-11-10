Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $510.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.93. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 135.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,476.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

