Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 59.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 26.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 26.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 28.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 16.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $313.39.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.04.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

