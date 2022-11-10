Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNX opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

