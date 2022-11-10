Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $729.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBA. TheStreet cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.