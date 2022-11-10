Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 16,136 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 263.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 344,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 322,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 121.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KN stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.46. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,815.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

