Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 24,559 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

TrueBlue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $575.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.22 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Insider Transactions at TrueBlue

In related news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $106,513.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.