Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 8,099 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after acquiring an additional 655,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 164,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 493,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Down 3.6 %

QURE stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $867.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 204.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About uniQure



uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

