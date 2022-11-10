Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingTree by 80.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 17.5% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TREE opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $285.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $153.26.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

