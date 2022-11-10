Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,433 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $94.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.42. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

