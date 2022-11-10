Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Trading Down 4.4 %

OMCL opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

