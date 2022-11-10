Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 429,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

PD stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

