Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 132,360 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

