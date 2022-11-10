Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $623,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,494 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $100,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RRC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE RRC opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

