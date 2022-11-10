Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after acquiring an additional 941,030 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,354,000 after acquiring an additional 434,655 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 347,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,271,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares during the last quarter.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,938 shares of company stock worth $426,379. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $54.47 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $132.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 0.76.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

