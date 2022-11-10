Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

