Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $76.17. The firm has a market cap of $933.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Further Reading

