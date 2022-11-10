Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $699,000 Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,111 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,006,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 191,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 110.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 186,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMD opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $275.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

