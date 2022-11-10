Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,472 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Bank of America downgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.75 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

DEN stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.82. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

