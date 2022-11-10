Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,687,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $83.19 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $958.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $257.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Stories

