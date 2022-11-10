Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.53 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.