Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.45.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $74.91 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

