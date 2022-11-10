Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $644,000 Investment in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDT during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 1,324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 172,119 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 125,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IDT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE IDT opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $67.30.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

