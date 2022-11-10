Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,604 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 990,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 74,572 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,647 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

AMRX stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.