Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WING. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Wingstop by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Wingstop by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $156.00 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $178.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 110.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.36.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

