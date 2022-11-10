Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,905 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $103.15 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $111.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

