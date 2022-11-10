Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $229.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.