Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 105,210 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

