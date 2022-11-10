Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Exponent by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,318 shares of company stock valued at $931,738 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPO opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $127.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

