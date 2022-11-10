Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biglari were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biglari during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Biglari by 33.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Biglari by 39.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biglari during the first quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Biglari by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Price Performance

BH opened at $140.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.67. The firm has a market cap of $319.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.67. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $167.39.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

