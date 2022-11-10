Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banner by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banner by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Banner by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Banner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Stock Performance

Banner Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ BANR opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $75.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BANR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

