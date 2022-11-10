Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point boosted their price target on PCSB Financial to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $19.26 on Thursday. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $295.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing, time, and demand; checking, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile deposit services, as well as cash management services comprising escrow, sweep, and lockbox accounts.

