Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,210 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 19.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter worth $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 1.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter worth $2,689,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $967,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCO opened at $50.72 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $612.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

