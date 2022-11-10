Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 84,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.74 million, a P/E ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kimball International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.