Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WD-40 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in WD-40 by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in WD-40 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 632 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $160.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of -0.21. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $255.31.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

