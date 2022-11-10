Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Resources Trading Down 7.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $150.23 on Thursday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.54 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $10.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

