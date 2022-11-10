Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.76

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.76 and last traded at $60.94, with a volume of 21436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LITE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Lumentum Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

