LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 32.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,980 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 395,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,951 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.