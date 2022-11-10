Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Down 2.4 %

Lyft stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lyft

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.